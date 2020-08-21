Metro Cebu to have fair weather this ‘long weekend’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After days of experiencing gloomy skies, thunderstorms, and heavy rains, Cebuanos will be blessed with fair weather this ‘long weekend’.

Latest forecast from the state’s weather bureau in Mactan showed that Metro Cebu will be having fair weather, with fewer chances of rains, starting Friday, August 21.

“The fair weather we will be experiencing starting this Friday will likely last until next week,” said Jomar Eclarino, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan).

Pagasa-Mactan also said Cebuanos may no longer experience the chilly mornings reported in the past few days.

“The chilly winds we had in the past days were due to the presence of significant weather systems. As of now, there are no weather systems affecting Cebu,” Eclarino said in Cebuano.

Meanwhile, Pagasa’s central office is currently monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) east of Cagayan in Northern Luzon, which they say may develop into a tropical depression either this Friday or Saturday. /bmjo

