Mandaue’s active cases now at 276

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Cases of the coronavirus disease in Mandaue City further dropped to only 276 on Friday, August 21, with the addition of 12 more recoveries.

The city’s count continues to decline despite the addition of five new cases on the same day bringing the total number of cases reported from March to 1, 696 while its COVID-relate deaths, on the other hand, remain at 82.

Mandaue City’s new cases are from Barangays Pagsabungan, Tipolo, Basak, Paknaan, and Subangdaku with one new case each, said an advisory from the City Public Information Office (PIO).

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the advisory reads.

The city’s new recoveries, all of which come from the community, come from Barangays Cubacub – 2, Guizo – 2, Labogon – 2, Cabancalan – 1, Casili – 1, Ibabao – 1, Looc -1, Tabok – 1, and Tipolo -1.