3 of 4 new cases in Talisay City come from same household

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three members of a family in Barangay Candulawan were among the four new cases of the coronavirus disease that were reported in Talisay City on Friday, August 21, 2020.

In an advisory, the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said that the patients were a 53-year-old female, a 21-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male.

The city’s fourth new case, on the other hand, comes from Barangay Tabunok. The 47-year-old male was swabbed on August 19.

The three individuals from Barangay Candulawan were also swabbed on August 19. They were identified as direct contacts of a previous case, who exhibited mild influenza-like symptoms.

As of Friday, Talisay City logged a total of 826 cases of the infection with 39 of which considered active cases.

The city’s total number of recoveries remains at 695 with a recovery rate of 84.1 percent while its COVID-related deaths remain at 83 with nine more deaths still being verified, posting a death rate of 10 percent. / dcb