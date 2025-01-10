Cebu Marathon 2025: Over P600,000 in cash await winners
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A staggering prize pool of over P600,000 is up for grabs in the highly anticipated Cebu Marathon 2025, this Sunday, January 12, at the SM Seaside City Cebu grounds.
The cash rewards will be distributed among the top five finishers in both the men’s and women’s divisions across four race categories – 42-kilometer full marathon, 25-kilometer, 12-kilometer, and 6-kilometer distances.
This year’s event has drawn a record 12,275 participants, promising a more exciting atmosphere when Cebu Marathon 2025 kicks off at midnight on Sunday.
READ:
Cebu Marathon 2024: Torregosa wins first place for first time in 42k race
‘For Sto. Niño’: These marathoners offer Cebu Marathon stint to the Holy Child
Boston Marathon lowers qualifying times for 2026 race
For the 42-kilometer full marathon, the champion will take home P40,000, with the second placer receiving P20,000, the third placer P15,000, the fourth and fifth placers getting P10,000, and P7,500, respectively.
In the 25-kilometer race, the champion will pocket P20,000, followed by P10,000 for the second placer, P7,500 for the third placer, P5,000 for the fourth placer, and P3,000 for the fifth placer.
Meanwhile, the top 5 12-kilometer race winners will take home, P10,000; P8,000; P5,000; P3,000; and P2,000, respectively. Lastly, the 6-kilometer race offers P5,000 to the champion, P4,000 to the second placer, P3,000 to the third placer, P2,000 to the fourth placer, and P1,000 to the fifth placer.
The women’s 42-kilometer defending champion, Artjoy Torregosa of the Easy Runners Club, is set to defend her title. She will face stiff competition from multi-titled runner Lizane Abella, while last year’s men’s 42-kilometer second placer, Florendo Lapiz leads the opposite category.
Adding more excitement to the Cebu Marathon 2025 are elite athletes like Cherry Andrin, the reigning Milo Marathon Cebu leg champion, and her sister Lovely Fe Andrin, both competing in the 25-kilometer event. Joining them in the same category is fellow Milo Marathon champion Prince Joey Lee, who is expected to deliver a strong performance.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.