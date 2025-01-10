Cebu Marathon 2025: Over P600,000 in cash await winners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A staggering prize pool of over P600,000 is up for grabs in the highly anticipated Cebu Marathon 2025, this Sunday, January 12, at the SM Seaside City Cebu grounds.

The cash rewards will be distributed among the top five finishers in both the men’s and women’s divisions across four race categories – 42-kilometer full marathon, 25-kilometer, 12-kilometer, and 6-kilometer distances.

This year’s event has drawn a record 12,275 participants, promising a more exciting atmosphere when Cebu Marathon 2025 kicks off at midnight on Sunday.

READ:

For the 42-kilometer full marathon, the champion will take home P40,000, with the second placer receiving P20,000, the third placer P15,000, the fourth and fifth placers getting P10,000, and P7,500, respectively.

In the 25-kilometer race, the champion will pocket P20,000, followed by P10,000 for the second placer, P7,500 for the third placer, P5,000 for the fourth placer, and P3,000 for the fifth placer.

Meanwhile, the top 5 12-kilometer race winners will take home, P10,000; P8,000; P5,000; P3,000; and P2,000, respectively. Lastly, the 6-kilometer race offers P5,000 to the champion, P4,000 to the second placer, P3,000 to the third placer, P2,000 to the fourth placer, and P1,000 to the fifth placer.

The women’s 42-kilometer defending champion, Artjoy Torregosa of the Easy Runners Club, is set to defend her title. She will face stiff competition from multi-titled runner Lizane Abella, while last year’s men’s 42-kilometer second placer, Florendo Lapiz leads the opposite category.

Adding more excitement to the Cebu Marathon 2025 are elite athletes like Cherry Andrin, the reigning Milo Marathon Cebu leg champion, and her sister Lovely Fe Andrin, both competing in the 25-kilometer event. Joining them in the same category is fellow Milo Marathon champion Prince Joey Lee, who is expected to deliver a strong performance.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP