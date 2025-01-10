Jollibee unveils Sinulog treats in media partnership celebration

On January 7, 2025, Jollibee kicked off the year with a vibrant celebration, recognizing the invaluable contributions of the media in the company’s continued success.

The Jollibee Media Day was a joyous occasion filled with gratitude, entertainment, and exciting announcements for the upcoming Sinulog Festival.

The event brought together key figures from Jollibee Foods Corporation, including area managers, members of the Sinulog committee, and other essential personnel. Hazel Enad, Jollibee Foods Corporation Area Manager, warmly welcomed the esteemed guests, emphasizing the crucial role of the media in the success of Sinulog 2025.

“It is with great honor that I welcome everyone to today’s Media Day celebration,” Hazel Enad stated. “Today, we gather to recognize and celebrate the invaluable role of our media partners, especially as we gear up for the vibrant Sinulog 2025 festivities.”

The Media Day was a lively affair, captivating guests with engaging games, vibrant performances, and, of course, the irresistible charm of Jollibee’s signature treats.

Beyond the expressions of gratitude, the event served as a platform to unveil a series of exciting promotions and events that Jollibee has planned for the Sinulog week, January 13-19, 2025. These include:

Festival Treats: A special menu of delectable treats will be available throughout the Sinulog week, adding a touch of Jollibee’s signature joy to the festivities.

Sinulog Festival with Jollibee Video: A captivating video showcasing the spirit of Sinulog and Jollibee’s role in making it even more special will be released.

Jollitown Kids Show: On January 18th, families can enjoy the vibrant Jollitown Kids Show at the SM Seaside City wing Atrium.

Jollibee Sinulog Fun Night: From January 17th to 19th, the Jollibee branch on General Maxilom Street will transform into a hub of entertainment with exciting activities and special offers.

Devotee City Activation: Jollibee will be present at Devotee City from January 17th to 19th, spreading cheer and offering special treats to festival-goers.

Airport MCIA Arrival Store Activation: For those arriving in Cebu, Jollibee will be at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) arrival store to welcome visitors with a taste of Filipino hospitality and delightful treats from January 17 to 19, 2025.

Jolliest Float in the Sinulog Grand Parade: On January 19th, Jollibee will bring the house down with its vibrant and unforgettable float in the grand Sinulog parade, showcasing the brand’s vibrant spirit and adding to the festive atmosphere.

Jollibee has always been an integral part of Filipino celebrations, and Sinulog Festival is no exception. This year, Jollibee is committed to making Sinulog 2025 the jolliest and happiest celebration in town, bringing joy and cheer to every corner of Cebu.