Casa Gorordo Museum Win 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Cebu’s well-loved Casa Gorordo Museum has been recognized as part of the Top 10% attractions worldwide in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards winners of 2020.

Each year, TripAdvisor – the world’s largest online travel platform, would comb through reviews, ratings, and saves from travelers around the globe and use the information to give distinction and highlight the very best.

With nearly 40 years of telling the story of the Cebuano, the rich history and milestone of the Casa Gorordo Museum, a centerpiece project of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI) Culture & Heritage focus area, continues to stay inspired by its founders’ vision of keeping alive a memento of Cebu’s inner history.

Despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum remains steadfast to its mission to inspire knowledge, creativity, ideas, and strengthen the sense of pride as Cebuanos even while its guests are safe in their homes.

Casa Gorordo Museum looks forward to opening its doors again soon and relive the excitement of sharing the Cebuano heritage and identity to its valued guests. In the meantime, the museum brings the experience to its guests online, through its monthly events like the Casa Gorordo Museum (CGM) Talks, cultural activities, and performances held on its Facebook page.

For more updates and information on its monthly online activities, you can visit www.facebook.com/casagorordomuseum.

