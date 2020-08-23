Naga City logs 6 new cases, 4 recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections in the city of Naga in the south increased by six on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

All the six new cases, according to the daily bulletin issued by the city government, were swabbed after experiencing symptoms of the infection.

The eldest among the new cases is an 83-year-old female from Purok 6 in the city’s Barangay Colon. The senior is now under isolation at the city’s facility while her five immediate family members were also placed under a 14-day mandatory quarantine at another city-owned quarantine facility.

A 51-year-old instructor of a private higher education institution also tested positive for the virus. She is a resident of Barangay West Poblacion but is currently confined at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

Her husband, 54 years old, also tested positive for COVID-19 and is also admitted at the same hospital.

The fourth additional patient is a 43-year-old woman from Barangay Inayagan who was swabbed at the IC3 Swabbing Center after experiencing symptoms of the infection. She is now in the city-managed isolation center while her 11 first-generation close contacts are placed under a 14-day facility quarantine.

A 28-year-old man from Barangay Langtad, who works for a private company in Toledo City, also tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently under facility isolation. The city said he had no first-generation close contacts.

The sixth additional patient is a 54-year-old woman, also from Barangay Langtad, who was swabbed at the city’s infirmary after experiencing symptoms of the infection. She had at least eight first-generation close contacts of whom, six are currently under facility quarantine while the other two are under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the city also recorded four new recoveries. They are patients 120, 137, 139, and 143.

The city’s total number of COVID-19 infections is now at 172, of which 34 remain active. The city has a total of 113 recoveries while 25 of its COVID-19 patients passed away./dbs