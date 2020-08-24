33-year-old man from Asturias charged for stealing 9 kilos of durian

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 33-year-old man from Sitio Mabugnaw, Barangay San Isidro, Asturias, is facing a complaint of theft after he was allegedly caught stealing nine kilos of Durian in a farm in the area at around 6 a.m., August 24, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Bendie Nuñez of the Asturias Police Station told CDN Digital that the suspect identified as Christopher Auja, was detained in their facility after the security guard of the farm where Auja allegedly stole the Durian, turned Auja over to police earlier this morning.

Nuñez said that the security guard of the farm spotted and captured Auja when he was already about to escape from the farm with a large sack that he carried .

When the security guard handcuffed Auja and inspected the sack, it was found that there were durian fruits inside weighing nine kilos and worth P540.

According to Nuñez, the guards were familiar with Auja because these was the allegedly the second time for him to steal from the farm.

Nuñez said that on the first fruit one, he allegedly stole were mangos about a year ago.

“Naka ila naman ang gwardiya niya kay ikaduha na daw nangawat sa ilaha (The guard recognized him immediately because it was the second time that he steals from the farm.),” said Nuñez.

Auja, according to Nuñez, may have to pay at least P3,000 for his freedom./dbs