Mandaue logs 10 deaths, 8 new cases on Aug. 25

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Ten new deaths were added to Mandaue City’s COVID-related fatalities on Tuesday, August 25.

But the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) clarified that the deaths did not necessarily happen on the same day.

The deaths happened between June 17 to August 5 but were recorded only on Tuesday. The fatalities were aged between 44 to 74-years-old.

“Statistics on death is not reported on a daily basis. It is a consolidation of Covid related deaths. This is because Covid deaths are officially encoded only upon confirmation, or verification, through the availability of death certificates,” the PIO said.

As of Tuesday, the city’s death tally increased to a total of 92. It also recorded eight new cases of the infection and five recoveries on the same day.

Mandaue City now has a total of 2, 060 cases of the coronavirus disease of which 248 remain active while its recovery count is now at 1,720.

The COVID-19 deaths were reported from Barangays Alang-alang – 2, Paknaan- 2, Looc – 2, Subangdaku – 2, Mantuyong – 1, and Pagsabungan – 1.

Its new cases are from Barangays Umapad – 2, Casili – 2, Subangdaku – 1, Cabancalan – 1, Jagobiao – 1, and Basak – 1.

On the other hand, the city’s recoveries are from Barangays Jagobiao – 2, Canduman – 1, Ibabao -1, and Tipolo – 1.

Meanwhile, the city government on Tuesday delisted nine duplicate cases as per Resolution No. 08252020-1 of the Local Task Force against COVID-19 of the City of Mandaue.

“These cases are duplicates ONLY in Mandaue City’s Official Database and are NOT listed as duplicate in the DOH-RESU database,” the city’s advisory reads.