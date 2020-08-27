DOH reports 621 recoveries in Cebu City as active cases drop to 626

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported a drop of about half of the remaining active cases of the coronavirus disease infection here in a span of 24 hours.

In its August 26, 2020-bulletin, DOH-7 reported 621 new recoveries in the city, making its active count plummet to 626, or about half of the 1,212 reported on Tuesday, August 25.

Based on the DOH-7’s tally, Cebu City’s number of total recoveries now stands at 8,298, or 86.75 percent of its total 9,565 COVID-19 confirmed cases.

In the same report, the DOH-7 said the 37 new individuals in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department also reported an additional 16 new COVID-19 related deaths although it has noted that the new deaths were not a result of an overnight spike.

“The additional deaths in the report is not due to overnight spike in deaths but due to more accurate data collection and validating efforts. Not all those deaths occurred today but occurred more than a week ago,” the DOH-7 said.

The city now has a total of 641 COVID-19 related deaths, or a case fatality rate of 6.49 percent. /bmjo

Read: Mayor Labella plans to maintain some anti-COVID measures even under MGCQ