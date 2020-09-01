Mezzo Hotel adjusts to ‘new normal’ in hospitality industry

Without a doubt, the current global health crisis has severely impacted the hospitality industry.

This has led hotels to undergo inevitable changes in their services relating to hygiene, sanitation, and health as part of the new normal.

As infection rates across the globe are starting to decrease and hotels are now preparing for the demand to return to pre-pandemic times, Mezzo Hotel is utilizing health-focused technology and services to make sure that the guests are safe, comfortable, and relaxed.

New check-in experience

Following the directive of health authorities and to secure the health and safety of guests, Mezzo Hotel has prepared guidelines for guests and associates that must be strictly followed.

Upon entering the establishment, guests are required to wear face masks within the premises at all times. Footwear and hands will be sanitized, and temperature checks will be performed at all entry points.

Guests are also encouraged to bring a copy of their barangay clearance and health certificate as an added protocol. As guests are required to fill-up a Health Declaration Form, Mezzo Hotel prepared a digital version that can be accessed via QR code to limit physical contact. Payment methods are also made contactless to fulfill health protocols.

New hygiene standards

Even before the pandemic, hotels have always prioritized high hygiene standards. Now as a precautionary measure against the virus, hotels are required to have excellent hygiene process in all areas of the establishment.

Health and sanitation protocols at Mezzo Hotel | Contributed photo

That is why Mezzo Hotel is strengthening and enhancing their safety and sanitation protocols in time of the new normal. All air-conditioning units are running on fresh air mode for constant airflow, alcohol pumps are made available around the hotel, social distancing is practiced, and misting of both common and private areas are done in increased frequency.

Proactively ensuring proper sanitation and disinfection by deep cleaning and by using more disinfectants, even in linens and in cloths, has been Mezzo Hotel’s top priority in the face of the global health concern.

In-room services

There always has been strict practices of cleaning and sanitation of rooms as part of the preparation of hotels, even in a normal setting. However with the current situation at hand, stricter rules regarding room disinfection are being implemented to establishments in the hospitality industry.

Mezzo Hotel assures their guests that all room accommodations in the hotel strictly adhere to the guidelines given by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

High-touch surfaces, like the door handles, light switches, and common tables, are frequently and thoroughly cleaned by Mezzo’s associates and each guest room is provided with its own sanitation kits.

Guests don’t even have to worry about their dining as food will be delivered straight into their rooms. Contactless menu via QR code has been made available and food, beverage, and disposable tableware are stored and packed properly.

Internal Operations

Along with the many solutions to create seamless hotel experiences for guests, hotels are also looking for ways to protect their staff from the virus.

To assure the safety of both guests and employees, Mezzo Hotel’s associates are all required to file a health checklist daily to monitor their condition. Staff temperatures are taken prior to every shift and are required to wear protective gear at all times.

The management of Mezzo Hotel is confident in their preparation for the new normal as they value information. They are making sure that hotel associates are well-informed about the latest guidelines given by health authorities and are practicing social distancing and proper hygiene etiquette.

Currently, Mezzo Hotel is gradually accepting limited number of guests and their operations is dependent on Cebu’s quarantine status imposed by the government.

While waiting for the government’s directives, the hotel has been receiving continuous inquiries about their packages and promos.

Located along F. Cabahug, Pres. Quezon St, Cebu City, Mezzo Hotel prepared a special offer for couples planning to have a micro-wedding. Their Intimate Wedding Package can accommodate 10 to 300 people. Initially, the hotel’s function room can cater to a thousand guests but considering the guidelines given by DOT, the management has to set a limit.

Mezzo Hotel’s lines remain open to book your favored packages and promos. For more information and inquiries about the hotel, visit https://mezzohotel.com/ or call (+63 32) 231-0777. /bmjo