Active cases in Talisay, Minglanilla, Consolacion down to 5%

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The count of active coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the city of Talisay and the towns of Minglanilla and Consolacion have been reduced to at least five percent of its total number of confirmed infections before the month of August ends.

According to the reports released by the three local government units on Saturday, August 29, Talisay City now has 40 active cases or 5 percent of its 780 confirmed cases; Minglanilla has 21 active cases or 4.5 percent of its 467 total confirmed cases; while Consolacion has 16 active cases which is about 3.3 percent of its 480 COVID-19 cases.

The three local government units, although components of Cebu province that is now under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), remain under a stricter general community quarantine (GCQ) status at least until August 31 due to their total number of cases.

In its bulletin, Talisay City reported three new COVID-19 infections, of which two are from Barangay Dumlog and one is from Biasong. The two residents of Dumlog were swabbed last August 26 after having been exposed to a co-worker.

As of its August 28-data, the city has also reported a total of 87 deaths among its COVID-19 patients.

To date, the city has eight of its 22 barangays with zero active cases of the coronavirus disease.

In Minglanilla, the town has reported two new cases who are residents of Barangay Tungkop and Ward 3. The patient from Barangay Tungkop, a 35-year-old female, is symptomatic and is currently admitted to a private hospital in Mandaue City while the second patient, who is also symptomatic, is currently isolated in the town’s facility.

Minglanilla, as of Saturday, has a total of 422 recoveries and 24 deaths among its COVID-19 patients.

Consolacion, for its part, logged one new case on Saturday. The new case is a 51-year-old from Barangay Tayud. The patient has been confined to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) since August 27.

The town, which has reduced its active case count to 16, has 13 villages with zero active cases of COVID-19. / dcb