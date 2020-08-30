FACES OF CEBU: Behtram Dacuma, 26, public school teacher/artist

CEBU CITY, Philippines—”Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.”

This is what the famous Spanish painter Pablo Picasso said.

This couldn’t be more true for Bethram Dacuma, a 26-year-old public school teacher from Toledo City.

Dacuma turned to painting art pieces to be able to recover from a horrific motorcycle accident she and her brother encountered last May 28, 2020.

“Art helped me color my life again from that dark and dull incident in my life,” said Dacuma.

The teacher said she didn’t expect that making art would pave the way for her to heal physically and emotionally.

“My collarbones and ribs were broken and my lungs were full of blood. But I recovered and art really helped,” she said.

Dacuma said she did some paintings for fun before but it was a month after the accident, as soon as she was able to get up on her own and move her arms, that she took it to the next level. She said it was a huge emotional boost as it enabled her to release some stress she felt due to the accident.

Her art pieces are usually portraits of her celebrity idols or just leaves for a minimalistic feel.

