Kristina Knott breaks Lydia de Vega’s 33-year-old PH record in 100m dash

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kristina Knott claimed the silver medal in historic fashion in the Drake Blue Oval Showcase on Sunday in Iowa, USA.

The Filipino-American sprinter set a new Philippine record after clocking 11.27 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) confirmed the news on social media Sunday.

Knott broke the longstanding mark previously held by athletics legend Lydia de Vega, who registered 11.28 seconds during the 1987 SEA Games in Jakarta.

In the 30th SEA Games last year, Knott also set the national record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.01 seconds.