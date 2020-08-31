Mandaue active cases hikes to 225 with 27 new cases, 10 recoveries on Sunday

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Contrary to the situation in the previous weeks where recoveries outnumber the additional cases in this city, the number of new cases logged here on Sunday was significantly higher than its additional recoveries for the day, causing the number of active cases to hike to 225.

In its bulletin, the city reported a total of 27 new confirmed cases, of which 17 were tagged as “non-community” infections while the ten were from the community.

The city’s Public Information Office said the 17 non-community cases are currently confined to Eversley Child’s Sanitarium in Barangay Jagobiao. The city, however, did not specify the institution where the non-community infections came from.

Of the 17 non-community cases, the youngest is a 22-year-old woman while the oldest is an 86-year-old female senior citizen.

The ten cases from the communities, meanwhile, include four from Barangay Casili, and one new patient each from Barangays Pagsabungan, Canduman, Tabok, Casuntingan, Bakilid, and Tipolo. The youngest of the community cases is a 25-year-old female from Barangay Tabok while the oldest is a 64-year-old woman from Tipolo.

The 10 new recoveries in the city, meanwhile, include five from Canduman and one each from Barangays Casili, Centro, Paknaan, Tabok, and Tingub.

With the 27 new cases and 10 recoveries, the cities active cases hiked to 225 anew from only 208 on Friday and Saturday. The new cases have also increased the city’s total confirmed infections to 2,095.

As of Sunday, August 30, the city has logged 92 verified deaths among its COVID-19 patients.

Mandaue City is under the general community quarantine (GCQ) status along with the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay, and the towns of Consolacion and Minglanilla, at least until this Monday, August 31.

The national Inter-Agency Task Force and President Duterte are expected to make a pronouncement on the new quarantine classifications in the different parts of the country later today. / dcb