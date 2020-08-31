8-hour fire razes junkshop in Minglanilla town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An eight hour fire destroyed a junkshop and leaving P200,000 worth of damage to property in Barangay Tulay, Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, today, August 31, 2020.

Fire Officer 3 Reysel Andrade of Minglanilla Fire Department told CDN Digital that it took that long for the fire to be put out, because the junkshop had many stocks of tires, several plastic items and some other materials that added fuel to the fire and it got bigger.

“Daghan man stock nga ligid and mga plastic and mga stock nga water tank nga naay sulod uban diesel,” said Andrade.

(There were a lot tires and plastic items and water containers with diesel inside.)

As of this time, Andrade said that they continued to determine the exact cause of fire and were gathering possible witnesses who said that someone was burning some garbage near the junkshop before they saw the fire.

The fire was reported at around 8:53 a.m. and was raised to task force alpha at around 9:53 p.m. The firemen put the fire under control at 11:39 a.m. but they declared fire out at 3 p.m.

Andrade said that the fire razed the 200-meter house in the junkshop.

No one was also reported injured in the fire./dbs