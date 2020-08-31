Parents of COVID-19 positive boy from Naga are among new infections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A husband and wife from Barangay Tinaan in the city of Naga, whose son has been afflicted with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), have also tested positive for the infection.

In its COVID-19 bulletin posted on Monday, afternoon, August 31, the city said the positive test results of the father, a public utility bus driver and tagged as PN 185, and his wife, PN 184, were released on Sunday.

Their son, 16, was reported for the infection on August 27. The 37-year-old father and his 32-year-old wife were with their son when the latter was admitted at the Cebu South Medical Center (formerly Talisay District Hospital). They were swabbed on August 28 after showing symptoms of the infection.

According to the city’s report, the couple, who are still in CSMC, have seven first-generation close contacts, who were already brought to the city-managed quarantine facility in Barangay Langtad also on Sunday.

Among the new COVID-19 patients in the city is PN 183, a health worker in a private hospital in Cebu City. He is also the son of a previously confirmed patient, PN 181. He is currently asymptomatic.

The fourth patient for the day, meanwhile, is also the oldest among the new cases in the city for the day at 66.

As of the August 30-data posted by the city and the four additional cases, the city of Naga now has at least 186 confirmed cases of which at least 30 remain active and 28 have passed away./dbs