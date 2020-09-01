Cebu province overtakes Cebu City in number of active cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas has hit the 19,000-mark in the total number of COVID-19 cases with 120 additional cases reported on the last day of August.

In its August 31-bulletin on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the region, the Department of Health (DOH-7) said the new cases are from Cebu province, with 70 new infections, including two from Talisay City and three new cases from Minglanilla; Cebu City with 20 additional cases; Lapu-Lapu City with 10 cases; Mandaue City with six cases; Negros Oriental, 9; and Bohol, 5.

The new cases bring the total number of infections in the region to 19,018. Of the number 2, 324 remain active.

The bulk of the remaining active cases, according to the DOH-7 data, is now in Cebu province with 889 active infections. The count is now higher than that of Cebu City despite that the latter has the highest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Cebu City, which has 9,634 total number of cases, now has 635 active infections. It logged 20 additional cases on Monday.

The number of active cases in Cebu City plummeted from over 1,200 last Thursday, August 20, when DOH-7 reported that 621 of its patients have already recovered.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7’s spokesperson on COVID-19 matters, said the recoveries were “not dependent on the swabbing result anymore.”

The active cases in Cebu province include the health department’s count on the active cases of Talisay, 56; Minglanilla, 39; and Consolacion, 21. The three LGUs, which have the highest cumulative number of cases in the province are separately tabulated in the DOH-7’s data.

READ: Cebu province’s top 3 COVID-infected LGUs ‘healing’

DOH-7’s figure on the cases in the province’s top three localities, however, continues to vary with the report of the LGUs.

In Talisay City’s latest update on Monday evening, it has declared 40 active cases out of its 859 total confirmed cases. It has also reported 725 recoveries and 87 deaths among its COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, Talisay City’s tally was topped with six additional cases and nine new recoveries.

In Minglanilla, the town has reported that its current count of active cases is at 24 out of its 470 total confirmed cases. The LGU’s bulletin also said two new cases were added to the municipality on Monday.

Consolacion, for its part, has declared that a total of 435 of its COVID-19 cases have already recovered leaving only 16 active cases in the town. The LGU has also logged a total of 31 COVID-19 patients in the town who have passed away.

At the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Cebu province had closed its borders against Cebu City because of the latter’s high number of cases. The province had been under MGCQ since July 10, 2020, while Cebu City had been placed under ECQ, MECQ, and GCQ in the past two months.

On Monday evening, the Palace downgraded the quarantine status of the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu and the Cebu province component local government units of Talisay, Minglanilla, and Consolacion, which were previously under the general community quarantine, to a less restrictive modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) effective September 1, 2020.

The provinces of Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor and the rest of Cebu province likewise stay under the MGCQ status which was hoisted over the areas since July. / dcb