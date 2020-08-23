Cebu province’s top 3 COVID-infected LGUs ‘healing’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Active COVID-19 cases in the three local government units (LGUs) with the highest number of confirmed infections in Cebu province continue to drop, with all three having less than 50 remaining infections.

As of August 22, 2020, the city of Talisay reported 42 active cases while Minglanilla and Consolacion towns have 29 and 32 active cases respectively.

The three LGUs remain under the general community quarantine (GCQ) while the rest of Cebu province was already placed under a modified GCQ since July 1.

On Saturday, Talisay City reported three more infections. Its new cases include two from Barangay Mohon, PT 773 and PT 774, and one from Barangay Lawaan 2, PT 775.

PT 773 and PT775 were swabbed after having influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms while PT 774 was swabbed as a requirement before undergoing colonoscopy.

These new cases bring the total number of infections in Talisay City to 829, the highest cumulative total of confirmed cases in the province, although its number of active cases is now down to 42.

The city’s total recovery, meanwhile, is now at 695, while its death toll is now at 83. As of its data posted on August 22, the city noted that nine deaths are still due for validation.

Minglanilla, on the other hand, has the least running count of active cases. The southern Cebu municipality now has 29 active cases out of its 459 total infections. Minglanilla’s tally on its recoveries is now at 406.

The town also logged a total of 24 deaths among its COVID-19 patients.

On Saturday, the town reported five additional cases of which four are symptomatic or exhibiting symptoms of the infection. The new cases include one from Barangay Ward 2, one from Tungkil, one from Pakigne, and two from Tunghaan.

Consolacion, on the other hand, did not log any new case but had three recoveries on Saturday. The number of active cases in the town is now down to 32 out of its total number of confirmed cases at 470. / dcb