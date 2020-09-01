PRO-7 director appeals to public: Maintain discipline even under MGCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Now that Cebu City is already placed under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status together with the entire Cebu Province, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro has a request to the public: Be more disciplined and responsible.

Ferro, the director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told reporters on Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020, that there should be no room for complacency especially with the virus still present and no vaccine still available.

He urges the public to remain vigilant so that there wouldn’t be any spike in the number of cases going into the Christmas season.

“Dili ta mag kompiyansa ba because we don’t want to go back to MECQ, ECQ… We want to reach Christmas without any hassle,” said Ferro.

(We should not be complacent because we don’t want to go back to MECQ, ECQ… We want to reach Christmas without any hassle.)

According to Ferro, the public will be able to sustain the less stricter MGCQ status if they continue to follow the health protocols being implemented and exercise their own personal hygiene routine.

“Akong hangyo is kitang mga Sugboans, mga disciplined responsible citizens sa atoang bansa,” said Ferro.

(I plead to Cebuanos that we remain disciplined citizens of this country.)

Although Ferro originally suggested that Cebu City remained under GCQ for one more week to give time for the security forces to adjust with the recalling of augmented personnel from other regions, he said that security measures will not be affected. He assured the public that strict monitoring of compliance with the health guidelines will continue. /bmjo

