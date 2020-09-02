Ex-Dumanjug Mayor Nelson Garcia passes away

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Dumanjug mayor Nelson Garcia has passed away.

This was confirmed by his brother, lawyer Winston Garcia.

“To my dearly beloved brother, Words can not express the deep sense of loss and grief for your untimely departure,” Atty. Garcia said in an open letter posted on his Facebook account this Wednesday morning, September 2.

Messages of condolences also poured for the Garcia family on social media since this morning following rumors of the former official’s death.

The elder Garcia, however, did not provide details on the former mayor’s passing.

Nelson Garcia is one of the children of former Governor Pablo Paras Garcia and the late Judge Esperanza Fiel-Garcia and a younger brother of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia. / dcb