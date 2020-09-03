WATCH: David Blaine floats holding 52 helium balloons in latest death-defying feat

Illusionist and endurance artist David Blaine is back with another death-defying feat by floating thousands of feet over the Arizona desert in the United States while clinging onto 52 helium-filled balloons.

Blaine, undoubtedly one of the most famous magicians to date, streamed “Ascension,” a stunt 10 years in the making, via his YouTube channel yesterday, Sept. 2.

“David Blaine redefines magic once again for an unprecedented live event at a time when the world could use a positive distraction,” the feat’s description stated.

“Bringing wonder, hope and untethered possibility, David tackles his most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet,” it added.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve dreamed of flying,” Blaine narrated in “Ascension.” He said he drew inspiration from a movie that features a boy who floats away on a bunch of balloons, which he saw when he was only 5 years old.

“It inspired my love for magic and levitation for sure,” he added.

The stream, which ran for almost three hours, showcased how “Ascencion” came to be, starting from Blaine’s preparation, where a panel of experts was involved, up to the actual stunt.

Aside from floating thousands of feet into the sky harnessed to balloons, Blaine also put on his own parachute while in the air, making the feat much more impressive as his safe landing relied on that vital part’s success, of course.

The magician was able to pull off the stunt successfully, reaching an altitude of almost 25,000 feet and flawlessly landing with a parachute after cutting himself loose from the balloons.

Blaine’s team noted that the production was filmed “in strict accordance with all CDC and OSHA [COVID-19] protocols and safety guidelines including testing, social distancing, use of PPE, quarantining, disinfecting and good hygiene practices.”

“Ascension” is just the latest of several death-defying and extreme-endurance acts Blaine has performed, from holding his breath for over 17 minutes underwater to staying encased in a box surrounded with ice for over 63 hours and being buried alive for seven days. /ra