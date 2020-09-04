Barangay drug clearing program key to winning war against illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The barangay drug clearing program is one of the keys that would indicate that the law has won against the war on illegal drugs.

This is what Director Levi Ortiz of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) told reporters in a press briefing this afternoon, September 4, 2020.

According to Ortiz, they have been meeting with the barangay officials as what was also directed by the PDEA headquarters to be able to discuss more on plans in relation to buy-bust operations and information gathering of suspected drug personalties in the areas.

“Atoa man gipang hingusgan ron ang barangay clearing program… it’s the only way na maka ingon ta nga we are wining against illegal drugs. Kay bisag unsa pa kadaghan atoang seizure, bisag unsa pa kadaghan atoang madakpan, di man nato maklaro if we are winning. However, if ma clear nato ang mga barangays sa illegal drugs, we can say nga naa gyud progress ang anti-drug campaign,” said Ortiz.

(We are intensifying our barangay clearing program …it is the only way that we can say that we are winning against illegal drugs because even if we have many drug seizures and many arrests, we cannot clearly say that we are winning. However, if we can clear the barangays of illegal drugs, then we can say that we have made progress in the anti-drug campaign.)

Read: PDEA-7: Hard work pays off with 17 kilos of shabu seized in 2 months in Cebu

Ortiz said once a barangay would be declared drug free, it would also connect to the illegal drug supply reduction which would connect to the relentless operations and demand reduction and which would connect to preventive education and community-involvement activities and harm reduction where the illegal drug users and pushers would be given a chance to live in the community again as proactive citizens.

Now that the community was slowly transitioning to the new normal, Ortiz said that the illegal drug traders would also be making new ways to be able to transport illegal drugs which would also end up in the barangays.

“Nagpaabot ra man gyud ni sila opportunity para mapadayon ilang negosyo. If we will go back to normal na, syempre kini sad sila, mangita sad ug paagi nga mapalusot ilang mga illegal business… bisag unsa kadaghan ng droga adto gihapon na mo landing sa mga barangay,” said Ortiz.

(They are just waiting for an opportunity to continue their illegal business. If we will go back to normal, then they too would find ways to operate their illegal business … and these much drugs would end up in the barangays.)/dbs