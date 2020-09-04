Radisson Blu Cebu is re-opening its doors with a new cleanliness and hygiene program

After being temporarily closed, Radisson Blu Cebu will re-open its doors on Friday, 11 September 2020. To ensure the health, safety and security of its guests, team members, and business partners, the hotel has implemented Radisson Hotel Group’s ‘Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol’ – a new program of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection procedures.

“Our goal is to offer the most comfortable and safest possible hotel experience for all our guests. For that we have further strengthened our existing rigorous sanitation, cleanliness and disinfection guidelines to ensure all guests have clean and safe stays with us. We are thrilled to be re-opening our doors and look forward to welcoming our guests, again,” comments General Manager Björn Buth.

Radisson Hotel Group has implemented a 20-step hygiene protocol for all its hotels worldwide, which includes among others, hand sanitizing stations at all entrances, use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and protective screens, enhanced and recorded cleaning and disinfection frequency, social distancing in all areas of its hotels, including in the Meeting & Event facilities, following best practices by the World Health Organization and DOH recommendations and health guidelines, reiteration of food safety standards and comprehensive staff training.

This in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocol is created in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company.

With its return, the Radisson Blu Cebu’s facilities and services including the gym, spa and swimming pool are also set to open. As dine-in resumes, the deluxe hotel prepares to welcome guests to the Lobby Lounge with a freshly curated a-la-carte menu served overlooking the lush gardens. All the while ensuring a safe dining environment with social distancing measures in place such as spacing tables safely apart and increased frequency of cleaning and disinfection.

As an extension to its brand commitment, the Radisson Hotel Group introduced an additional 10-step protocol for Meetings & Events. The outlined steps include:

Increased cleaning and disinfection frequency of all hotel areas, paying special attention to high-touch items

Stations installed with alcohol-based hand sanitizer and gloves at the front entrance and hotel public areas

All room keys disinfected and presented safely upon check-in

Express check-out process available for guests to minimize contact

Cash-free methods of payments available and encouraged

Door hangers displayed with cleaning and disinfection procedures in each room

Comprehensive hygiene and preventions training programs for team members

Team members provided with Personal Protective Equipment such as masks and gloves

For regular updates on Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol, please visit:

https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/social-responsibility/health-safety

As part of its reopening Radisson Blu Cebu offers an array of special deals for its services on its website and will participate in the upcoming Great Cebu Sale and HSMA Online Sale to offer great value to its returning patrons.