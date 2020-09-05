Mandaue active cases now less than 200

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Active cases of the coronavirus disease in Mandaue City has dropped further to less than 200 on Friday, September 4, after the city logged 16 new recoveries.

The city only had three new cases on the same day.

As of Friday, Mandaue City’s active cases count totalled to 198 while its recoveries increased to 1, 827. The city’s COVID-related deaths remained at 102.

All of the city’s new recoveries come from the community, according to data released by the Public Information Office at about 11 p.m. on Friday.

Barangay Cabancalan had the most number of recoveries with three followed by Centro, Cubacub , and Maguikay with two each. Barangays Bakilid, Banilad, Casili, Ibabao, Looc, Subangdaku, and Tipolo each logged one new recovery.

“This recent update makes the RECOVERY COUNT for Mandaue City to ONE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED TWENTY-SEVEN (1827) total recoveries,” PIO said.

Meanwhile, the new infections come from Barangays Tabok and Banilad while the third case, a 58-year-old male, was labeled as “non-community.”

“Non-community patients are (located) in establishments or institutions with established infection control protocols and/or isolation facilities. These patients are contained and isolated in such establishments/institutions posing very little risk of interaction with other community members,” PIO said.