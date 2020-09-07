Ex-Calauan mayor Antonio Sanchez now at JRRMMMC for TB, stage V CKD

MANILA, Philippines — Former Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez is suffering from tuberculosis, multiple electrolyte imbalance and stage V Chronic Kidney Disease, and has been transferred to a government facility, Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) spokesman Gabriel Chaclag said Monday.

Chaclag confirmed the statement made by Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete that Sanchez has been transferred to the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center (JRRMMC) Friday evening.

“He is now guarded by four BuCor (Bureau of Corrections) personnel,” Perete said.

Sanchez tested positive of COVID-19 in the rapid test. Initially, he was transferred to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa but got turned down due to hospital overcapacity, prompting officials to take him back to the New Bilibid Prison Hospital.

Last Friday, the result of his swab test came out showing he is negative of COVID-19. The Department of Justice then turned down his request to be moved to the Philippine General Hospital.

However, BuCor Spokesman Gabriel Chaclag said the doctors again discussed Sanchez’ medical condition on that same day.

“The consensus was that he needed further test,” Chaclag said.

Following his transfer to JRMMC, Chaclag said: “Tama nga yung decision nila kasi na-confirm na may TB siya and multiple na yung electrolyte imbalance niya and may CKD pa sya na stage V.”

Sanchez was meted seven terms of reclusion perpetua (up to 40 years imprisonment) for the rape and murder of Eileen Sarmenta and the killing of her boyfriend Allan Gomez in 1993.

Last year, Sanchez hogged the headlines after the DOJ announced he may be able to get out of prison by availing of the good conduct allowance provided for under the controversial Good Conduct Time Allowance law.

The controversy surrounding the grant of GCTA led authorities to review its implementation to exclude from coverage those convicted of heinous crimes.

A Senate inquiry on the issue also resulted in the revelation of other anomalies inside the NBP such as the “hospital pass for sale.”