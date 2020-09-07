Duterte grants ‘absolute pardon’ to Pemberton – Locsin

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has granted “absolute pardon” to US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, who was convicted for the death of Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.

“Cutting matters short over what constitutes time served, and since where he was detained was not in the prisoner’s control—and to do justice—the President has granted an absolute pardon to Pemberton. Here at the Palace,” Locsin said in a tweet Monday.

Cutting matters short over what constitutes time served, and since where he was detained was not in the prisoner’s control—and to do justice—the President has granted an absolute pardon to Pemberton. Here at the Palace. — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) September 7, 2020

Pemberton was convicted of killing transgender woman Jennifer Laude in 2014 but the Olongapo Regional Trial Court (RTC) recently released an order allowing the release of the American soldier.

According to the Olongapo court’s order, Pemberton was said to have already served the 10-year maximum of his penalty after taking into account the good conduct time allowances he accumulated while detained.

But Malacañang earlier said Pemberton’s release remains on hold after the Department of Justice had advised the Bureau of Corrections not to discharge the US soldier pending the court’s resolution of a motion for reconsideration filed before it.

Pemberton is currently detained at a restricted facility in Camp Aguinaldo, pursuant to the Visiting Forces Agreement. [ac]