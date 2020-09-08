outbrain

BOC Port of Cebu earns P2.2M from auction of ‘forfeited’ rice

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | September 08,2020 - 07:16 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu earned P2.2 million from “forfeited” rice that were sold in a public auction on Monday, September 7, 2020.

| Photo courtesy of the BOC Port of Cebu

“The public auction is part of the Port’s efforts to free-up our container yard from overstaying cargoes while generating revenues for the government. We shall continue to speedily dispose forfeited goods so we can maximize the revenues that we can generate out of their proper disposal”, said Auction Chairman Ronald Morillo.

Morillo, BOC’s Auction and Cargo Disposal Unit chief, presided over the auction that was held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Port of Cebu Customhouse.

He was assisted by representatives of the District Collector’s Office, Law Division, Operations Division, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), and Enforcement and Security Service (ESS).

The  Bureau of Plant and Industry also sent its representative to the gathering.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.