BOC Port of Cebu earns P2.2M from auction of ‘forfeited’ rice

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu earned P2.2 million from “forfeited” rice that were sold in a public auction on Monday, September 7, 2020.

“The public auction is part of the Port’s efforts to free-up our container yard from overstaying cargoes while generating revenues for the government. We shall continue to speedily dispose forfeited goods so we can maximize the revenues that we can generate out of their proper disposal”, said Auction Chairman Ronald Morillo.

Morillo, BOC’s Auction and Cargo Disposal Unit chief, presided over the auction that was held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Port of Cebu Customhouse.

He was assisted by representatives of the District Collector’s Office, Law Division, Operations Division, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), and Enforcement and Security Service (ESS).

The Bureau of Plant and Industry also sent its representative to the gathering.