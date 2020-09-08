DFA confirms death of Filipino seafarer after cattle ship sank off Japan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday confirmed one fatality among the 39 Filipino crew members of a Panamanian-flagged cattle ship that sank off Japan last week.

The DFA issued the confirmation after local authorities were able to verify that the crew member whom rescuers found unconscious last Sept. 4 and later pronounced dead was a Filipino.

“A verification of the remains of the unidentified person found on 04 September 2020 has been made. The deceased was confirmed to be of Filipino nationality,” the DFA said in a statement.

“The family of the deceased has cooperated in identifying the remains,” it added.

Citing reports from the Philippine Embassy in Japan, the DFA also said that the Japanese Coast Guard found no survivors or bodies during Monday’s search.

“An empty life raft on a sandy beach was found but there was no clue of any missing crew member,” it said.

The Japanese Coast Guard, which has so far rescued two Filipino survivors, will resume the full sea and aerial search on Tuesday, according to the DFA.

Meanwhile, the department assured that the Philippine government was providing full support to the Filipino seafarers and their families as Manila’s foreign service posts and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Japan continued to monitor and coordinate the situation with the local authorities.