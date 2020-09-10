Cemeteries in Cebu City closed from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Edgardo Labella has issued an executive order for the closure of all cemeteries in the city from October 30 to November 3, 2020 for the All Saints and All Souls Day celebrations.

In the Executive Order (EO) No. 92, it stated that public and private cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaries would be closed to the public during those four days to avoid gathering the people amid the pandemic.

Allowing the public to enter the cemeteries may lead to the revocation of permits by the city government to the violating cemetery.

However, internment and cremation may still continue in the cemetery for any person who may be deceased along those days.

Burial can also be conducted in accordance to the limit on public gathering up to only 10 people.

Labella asked the public to understand the decision of the city government to prevent entry to the cemeteries during the All Saints Day and All Souls Day knowing that it has been a tradition for people to gather during that time of the year.

“This time, ato usa ihikling ni nga tradisyon (we have to set aside this tradition) all for the sake of the health and life of the people,” said the mayor.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which handles the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response, welcomed the announcement of the mayor.

EOC head, Councilor Joel Garganera, said with the early announcement of the mayor, this would allow the people to get used to the idea that there would be no Kalag-kalag 2020.

It will also give them time to prepare the necessary precautions against those who may want to violate this order by setting up checkpoints along all cemeteries in the city.

He said the city would ask the help of the police to make sure the cemeteries would stay closed on those days.

“Take your time and get used to the idea that we can’t go to the cemeteries on Kalag-kalag,” he said. /dbs