20-year-old man shot dead in Consolacion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 20-year-old man on his way home was shot dead by still unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants in Purok 4, Barangay Tugbongan, in Consolacion town northern Cebu at around 3 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Romero Batulan of the town’s police station identified the victim as Kylle Clifford Soon, a resident in the area where he was gunned down. The reportedly victim died due to several gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

Initial investigation revealed that Soon was walking by himself on his way home when the suspects, on board a motorcycle, stopped in front of him. The backrider of the motorcycle was said to be the one who shot Soon several times with a still unknown type of gun. The suspects immediately fled towards the National Highway after the shooting.

As of this writing, Batulan said that investigators are still gathering more information from witnesses about how the suspects looked liked. They are also trying to find out if any of them saw the license plate number of the motorcycle used by the suspects.

Investigators are also in the process of checking the background of the victim to find out if he had any conflicts with anyone in the past. /bmjo