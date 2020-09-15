Filipino-inspired prenup shoot in Cebu is getting online attention

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A traditional Filipino-inspired prenup shoot done here is gaining attention online.

Anthony Hejie Suralta, a wedding photographer, shared with CDN Digital some of his prenup shots taken last September 13, 2020.

Suralta had the privilege of taking the photos of couple Jace Panuncillo and Lorelei Repollo, who are both teachers.

Repollo, who is a Filipino teacher, said that she wanted to get in touch with their roots and highlight the beauty and elegance of the Filipino culture.

“To appreciate the beauty of the Philipines, especially Cebu. That even the most overlooked sites have a story to tell and an untold value,” posted Repollo.

With these creative ideas from both photographer and wedding coordinator Helbert Canonigo, the results are breathtaking.

The shoot took place in some of the famous sites in Cebu like the Cebu City Hall, Magellan’s Cross, the Chinese-Filipino heritage museum, and the Compania Maritima Building.

And after shooting for just two hours, the team was able to pull off some amazing photos to be shared on their wedding day this coming December.

Let’s take a look at some of the Filipino-inspired prenup photos of Lorelei and Jace:

