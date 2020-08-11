LOOK: Stunning prenup shoot at the famous ‘Aisle of Medellin’ in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Prenup shoots are done to give couples a special memory they can hold with them forever.

There are a lot of different themed prenup shoots photographers prepare for couples, some catered to describe the couple or show how the lovers met.

LOOK: A prenup shoot in Cebu that gives us a glimpse of married life

Photographer Glenn Cose went with the idea of a wedding coordinator for a prenup shoot at the famous Aisle of Medellin for a couple from Medellin town in northern Cebu.

Cose shared with CDN Digital the photos he took on August 9, 2o2o, for the couple, Ivan Yaun and May Novabos, who are set to tie the knot on September 20, 2020.

The twenty-year-old Tabuelan native has been doing prenup shoots for two years. He said that the idea was both from him and the wedding coordinator, Aria Dosdos Noynay.

“We already saw a lot of prenup shoots done in the aisle, but we wanted to give a twist to our shoot by adding aerial shoots and asking the couple to lay still on the ground,” he said.

The result? You be the judge.

Cose said it was his first time to do such a photo shoot. But he said it was all worth it.

“For me, it was such a unique experience because there were cars passing by who stopped for a minute just for us to take the perfect shot,” he added. /bmjo

Read: Netizen shows off beautiful aerial shot of ‘Aisle of Medellin’