30 MGCQ violators in Minglanilla pay fine, released

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 30 individuals arrested in Minglanilla, Cebu, for violating Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) protocols were able to pay the fine and were released Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Junyl Ater of the Minglanilla Police Station said that the 30 individuals were able to pay the P1,000 fine after they were charged for violation of the Municipal Ordinance in relation to the Executive Order 31 of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on MGCQ protocols.

In a previous report, it was revealed that the 30 individuals violated social distancing protocols when they were found crowding an area along Gullas Drive in Barangay Cadulawan.

Ater said that before the individuals were sent home, they were made to attend a seminar on quarantine protocols and other COVID-19 related health protocols.

According to Ater, they were directed to patrol from time to time along the Gullas Drive area, which is a remote mountain part of Barangay Cadulawan. This area was reported to have been the place where several people stay to drink liquor or just pass some time.

“We will have patrol the area from time to time since residents are complaining that a lot of noise is being made by those who go there and they also leave a lot of trash,” said Ater. /bmjo