30 MGCQ violators in Minglanilla charged

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Minglanilla Police station filed charges against 30 individuals this afternoon, September 14, 2020 for violation of Executive Order No. 31 of the Cebu Governor or on the protocols of modified general community quarantine,

Police Staff Sergeant John Ilustrisimo of the Minglanilla Police Station said that these 30 individuals were arrested at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, along Gullas Drive, Barangay Cadulawan, for violating physical distancing policy under the EO 31.

Ilustrisimo said that the police patrolled in the area during that evening after reports that the place was often visited by people especially during the announcement of MGCQ.

“Murag nahimong publiko nga tambayanan,” said Ilustrisimo.

When the police arrived in the area, Ilustrisimo said that they saw people not observing physical distancing and others were also not wearing any face masks which then led to their arrests.

As of this time, the 30 individuals were still detained in the Minglanilla Police Station as they wait to be able to post bail.

Ilustrisimo said that under the EO 31, those who would be caught are able to pay a fine of at least P3,500 each.

With this incident, Ilustrisimo said that they urged the public to continue to being careful as the virus was still around.

He said this would mean that staying at home especially when there would be no important things for a person to do would still be the best practice at this time.

However, when going to public places, it is of most importance to follow the health protocols to avoid risking acquiring or spreading the virus./dbs