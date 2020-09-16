Tuesday night downpour flooded parts of Metro Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Parts of Metro Cebu were submerged in knee-deep water following the heavy downpour Tuesday night, September 15.

In Cebu City, members of a family were evacuated to Tisa Elementary School, according to Ramil Ayuman, officer-in-charge of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

In a series of social media posts, Ayuman said that landslides were also reported in Sitio Cadauhan in Barangay Talamban and at the Divine Homes Subdivision in La Guerta, Lahug.

In Mandaue City, the Public Information Office reported that the presence of floodwater slowed down traffic flow in at least five of its major thoroughfares Tuesday night. These are DM Cortes Avenue (near UV Mandaue), A.S. Fortuna Street (near Rolling Hills), M.C. Briones Street (at the vicinity of Barangay Tipolo), CD Seno Street (near CICC), and A. C. Cortes Avenue (near UCLM).

Pagasa said that downpour is expected to continue this Wednesday, Sept. 16. In its 6 a.m. advisory, Pagasa said that Central Cebu is now under red warning level which means that “serious flooding is expected in low-lying areas and landslides in the mountain areas” as a result of Tropical Storm Leon and the Southwest Monsoon.

It says that light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will affect Cebu and portions of Samar, Eastern Samar, and neighboring areas this morning.

Photos below are courtesy of Barangay Tisa Daily Bulletin, QRT Cebu City, and Ramil Ayuman: