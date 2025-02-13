SM’s MyBus expands fleet, adding service to SM J Mall soon

SM’s MyBus continues to serve Cebu’s public transport needs with the blessing of brand-new buses at SM Seaside City Cebu on February 13, 2025. The new buses reinforce the transport company’s commitment to providing a safe, convenient, and modern commuting experience for Cebuanos.

Operated by SM Prime Holdings Inc., MyBus has set the standard for efficient and reliable mass transport in Cebu. With its expanding fleet, it remains a game-changer, offering eco-friendly transit solutions that connect key locations, including Mactan-Cebu International Airport, business hubs, and major lifestyle destinations.

The modern buses are equipped with comfortable seating, air-conditioning, and cashless payment options, ensuring a seamless commuting experience. As MyBus continues to grow, it reinforces its role in enhancing Cebu’s public transportation system. Soon, it will extend its services to the newest addition to Cebu’s SM Supermalls—SM J Mall—bringing greater accessibility to more commuters.