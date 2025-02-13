menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Mallworld On Wheels

SM’s MyBus expands fleet, adding service to SM J Mall soon

- February 13, 2025

SM’s MyBus continues to serve Cebu’s public transport needs with the blessing of brand-new buses at SM Seaside City Cebu on February 13, 2025. The new buses reinforce the transport company’s commitment to providing a safe, convenient, and modern commuting experience for Cebuanos.

The modern buses are equipped with comfortable seating, air-conditioning, and cashless payment options, ensuring a seamless commuting experience.

Operated by SM Prime Holdings Inc., MyBus has set the standard for efficient and reliable mass transport in Cebu. With its expanding fleet, it remains a game-changer, offering eco-friendly transit solutions that connect key locations, including Mactan-Cebu International Airport, business hubs, and major lifestyle destinations.

SM’s MyBus expands fleet with new buses that will soon include an extended service  to SM J Mall  

The modern buses are equipped with comfortable seating, air-conditioning, and cashless payment options, ensuring a seamless commuting experience. As MyBus continues to grow, it reinforces its role in enhancing Cebu’s public transportation system. Soon, it will extend its services to the newest addition to Cebu’s SM Supermalls—SM J Mall—bringing greater accessibility to more commuters.

Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.