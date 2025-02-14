30 police outposts set up by CCPO to boost anti-criminality campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has set up 30 police outputs at convergence areas across the city as part of their efforts to intensify their campaign against all forms of criminality.

This initiative was established together with the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) with the support of the Cebu City local government.

According to Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, acting city director of CCPO, PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan launched a program of combined enhanced police presence and beat response when he assumed office.

As part of that program, a total of 30 police outposts manned by two policemen at all times were recently placed in different spots in Cebu City.



One of the officers will remain stationary at the outpost while the other will be patrolling the area they are assigned in.



“As part of that program, nagdeploy po tayo ng mga outposts sa mga critical points ng Cebu City. And as of now, we have 30 outposts manned by two PNP personnel. This is equipped with blinkers. Meron din siyang megaphones at ang ating mga PNP personnel na nakadeploy ay equipped with radio,” stated Figueroa.

(As part of the program, we deployed outposts in critical points in Cebu City. And as of now, we have 30 outposts manned by two PNP personnel. This is equipped with blinkers. He also has megaphones and those PNP personnel who are deployed are equipped with radios.)

He relayed that the purpose of the establishment of the police outposts would be to ensure a swifter response to crime incidents, and for the citizens to be able to approach authorities faster on the streets.

This will also serve as a crime deterrent as the enhanced police visibility will discourage malicious entities from committing crimes.

In fact, it already showed success after two deployed policemen were able to quickly apprehend snatchers who targeted a senior citizen along M.L. Quezon street in Barangay Talamban on Monday, February 10. The officers were able to recover the stolen items and file charges against the perpetrators not long after.

Figueroa assured that they would continue to conduct this initiative and shared that they were planning to add more police outposts in other areas. He also said that Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia had shared plans to provide more police mobile cars, motorcycles, and drones for surveillance to the city’s law enforcement unit.

“Of course yan pong programang yan ay with the support of our very generous and supportive mayor Honorable Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia na kung di po mga sa tulong nya at suporta ay di po natin maisasakatopuran ang programang iyan. Yan lang po ay ating ipagpapatuloy at meron po tayong plano na dagdagan pa po yan sa suporta ng ating LGU,” stated Figueroa.

(Of course, that program is with the support of our very generous and suppotive Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, that if not for his support then this could not have been realized. That is what we continued and we also have a plan to add the support of the our LGU.)

