Marcos uses heroin, former President Rodrigo Duterte claims

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is addicted to illegal drugs. This was again the allegation of former President and Partido ng Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) where he said that by the age of 80 Marcos is probably, “no longer moving.”

The remark was made by Duterte during the proclamation rally of PDP senatorial bets at Club Filipino in San Juan City on Thursday.

“Merong isang presidente na talagang bangag. [Hindi naman] buang, pero ‘yung bisyo ng droga long term ‘yan. Maging ulol si Marcos. Maybe constant use of heroin — aabot pa siguro siya ng 80, pero sa panahon na ‘yan, hindi na siya gumagalaw,” Duterte said.

(There is one president who is really on drugs. There’s someone crazy, but drug addiction is long-term. Marcos will be crazy. Maybe constant use of heroin. Maybe he could reach the age of 80, but by that time, he is no longer moving.)

“Either nakatindig lang yan sa kwarto niya or natutulog,” he added.

(Either he is standing in his room or sleeping.)

Duterte did not elaborate on his claim, but to note, it was not the first time that he linked Marcos to the use of illegal drugs.

In 2024, he accused Marcos of being being a user of illegal drugs, claiming that he was shown evidence by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The allegation caused Marcos to speak up in return and accused the former president of taking fentanyl.

In relation to this, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos admitted to snubbing the Vice President Sara Duterte over her father’s allegations against President Marcos.

