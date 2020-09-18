Gabii sa Kabilin postpones virtual tour of Fort San Pedro

The Gabii sa Kabilin (GSK) virtual tour of Fort San Pedro scheduled today, September 18, has been moved to Friday, October 9 due to technical and production challenges.

Last September 16, Fort San Pedro re-opened their doors after it closed for six months due to the pandemic. The fort will be admitting visitors at limited capacity and with strict physical distancing and sanitation measures.

The second GSK activity of the month, a webinar on Fujian Ceramics traded in precolonial Philippines, will still push through on September 26, 3 p.m. Guest speaker Ms. Deliza Ridoloso will discuss the history and significance of artifacts dating from the Song to Ming dynasties.

The monthly online activities are organized by the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. in partnership with local museums and heritage sites. It aims to showcase Cebuano culture and heritage and make it more accessible to public, especially the youth.

For more information and updates, like and follow the Gabii sa Kabilin Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gabiisakabilincebu/

