Bantayan Island gets emergency power supply 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Bantayan Island residents will now experience a significant reduction in power outages with the addition of three megawatts (MW) to its power supply.

Isla Norte Energy Corporation (INEC), in partnership with Vivant Energy Corporation and Gigawatt Power Inc., has brought generators to the island to provide additional power to the Bantayan Electric Cooperative (BANELCO) in the event of a shortfall in its power generation.

A ceremonial switch-on of the interim power supply was held last August 27 in Barangay Bantigue, Bantayan town.

In an advisory, BANELCO General Manager Lee Rivera was quoted as saying that the almost daily occurrence of outages that island residents had to endure is already tantamount to an emergency situation that needed to be addressed — the reason why they sought the help of INEC with the help of the Department of Energy.

“The welfare and comfort of BANELCO member-consumer-owners have been and will always be our utmost priority. The past several months had been a nightmare and an unfortunate experience that we wish will not happen again,” Rivera said.

“The 3 MW interim or emergency power supply will address the power supply shortage of our current power provider. We hope it will also allow them to properly fix and maintain their generating units, hopefully without resorting to power curtailment.”

The advisory said that INEC generators would provide nearly half of the island’s total power demand.

“It’s not the ultimate solution but it will greatly improve the power supply situation in Bantayan Island,” Rivera said.

As a long-term solution, INEC is constructing a 23.3-MW diesel power plant that will supply the long-term total power requirement of Bantayan Island. INEC has been awarded a 15-year contract to supply BANELCO’s power requirements following a successful CSP (competitive selection process).

The INEC plant is expected to be completed in 2021.

“We’re honored to be given this opportunity to help the people of Bantayan, both by bringing in emergency power supply and through our long-term commitment to provide sufficient and reliable power with the INEC power plant,” said Vivant Energy Corporation President Arlo A. G. Sarmiento.

“This is part of our commitment to help the social and economic development of Cebu, our home province,” Sarmiento added./dbs