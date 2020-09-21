Couple killed inside Talisay City home

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A couple was shot dead by still unknown assailants in Sitio Origano, Barangay Lawaan 2, Talisay City, Cebu past midnight on Monday, September 21, 2020.

The victims were identified as Verginia Tupas, 55, and Rogelio Tupas, 60. Both were killed inside their home.

Patrolman Glenn Alquizola, desk office of the Talisay Police Station, said investigators are still gathering more information about the background of the victims and are also looking for witnesses who might have seen the assailants.

Alquizola said that one of the residents in the area told police that they saw a man come out of the house after hearing some gunshots but because it was dark, they didn’t see the face of the man.

Found in the bedroom of the couple were seven fired cartridges of a still unknown firearm.

Based on an interview with the daughter of the victims, the mother, who was a fish vendor, encountered some arguments with customers who did not pay their debts. The father, on the other hand, used to be a construction worker but was jobless since the province implemented the lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Alquizola said investigators will be looking into these information for possible leads.

