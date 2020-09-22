Mayor Cortes orders closure of cemeteries, columbariums during Kalag-kalag

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Cemeteries both private and public including columbariums that are located in Mandaue City have been ordered closed during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day celebrations.

In Executive Order No. 83-B which he signed on Monday, September 21, Mayor Jonas Cortes ordered the cemetery closure from October 29 to November 4.

However, his EO said that burial and cremations would be allowed to continue during the said period.

“Individuals intending to visit private and public cemeteries, and memorial parks, including columbariums and the like in Mandaue City are enjoined to visit before or after the temporary closure of these establishments.”

Visits will be limited to only 30 percent of the venue’s capacity while visitors will be required to wear face masks and face shields and observe physical distancing.

Disregard of his EO, Cortes said would be subject to sanctions provided by national laws in relation to the coronavirus disease pandemic “without prejudice to the revocation of any special permit or business permit isued, and the closure of the business establishment.”

Cortes directed the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), Mandaue City Enforcement Unit, City Health Office, Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the barangay officials to ensure compliance of his EO No. 83-B./dbs