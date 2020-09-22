One killed, another injured in early morning shooting incident in Balamban town

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cousins Dionesio Otapil and Vengie Candia went out for an early morning ride.

Otapil ended up dead while Candia landed at the hospital after a still unidentified gunman fired shots at their direction when they reached the vicinity of Sitio Lacdon, Barangay Prenza in Balamban town in midwestern Cebu at around 5 a.m. this Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020.

As of this writing, Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) continues to process the crime scene.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Benedicto Bobolles of the Balamban Police Station said that they continue to investigate the motive of the killing while they also try to identify the gunman and his motorcycle driver.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Bobolles said that the cousins left their homes in Sitio Lingatong, Barangay Vito in Balamban town on their way to the public cemetery in Barangay Poblacion.

Bobolles said that a motorcycle tandem tailed the cousins during their trip. The backrider fired shots at the two victims when they reached the vicinity of Sitio Lacdon in Barangay Prenza.

Otapil died on the spot while Candia was brought to the Balamban District Hospital for treatment. / dcb