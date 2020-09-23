Motorcade for Talisay City fiesta opening salvo set on Oct. 1

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Plan your October 1 travels ahead.

Jonathan Tumulak, head of City of Talisay-Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), said that congestion may be experienced in some city streets as a result of the motorcade for Sta. Teresa de Avila, the city’s patron saint, that is scheduled early morning of the same day.

The motorcade is among the activities for the opening salvo of this year’s celebration. It is scheduled to leave the church that is located in Barangay Poblacion at 6:30 a.m. will proceed to Cansujong, corner of San Roque at the South Coastal Road, corner of San Isidro to Tabunok and will make a u-turn in Bulacao before heading for Lagtang.

The motorcade will make a u-turn in Lagtang on its way to Mananga, Sombrea Lawaan, Pooc, Biasong, Dumlog and back to Barangay Poblacion.

“Ang maong mga rota posibling mausab kung adunay kakulian mga dili ka pugngan, manghinaut sa inyong pagsabot,” Tumulak said.

(The route may still be subject to change as the need arises, we are asking for your understanding.)

“Gi-awhag ang adunay mga lakaw sa maong adlaw sa pag plano sa inyong mga byahe aron makalikay sa posibling hinay nga pagdagan sa trapiko,” he added.

(We are asking those with scheduled travels on this day to plan your trips ahead to avoid congestion problems.)

Tmulak said that CT-TODA personnel and the police will be deployed on city streets to help man traffic and guide motorists.