Four buy-bust operations in Cebu yield P4.8 million worth of illegal drugs

CEBU, Philippines — In a span of nine hours, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and Intelligence Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) were able to arrest nine individuals in four separate buy-bust operations in Cebu City and Consolacion town, Cebu, on Thursday evening, September 24, 2020.

The buy-bust operations were conducted separately in Barangays Bulacao, Tejero, and Swang Calero in Cebu City, and in Barangay Danlag in Consolacion. In total, an estimated 708 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P4.8 million were confiscated during the operations.

First to be arrested in the series of buy-bust was Marios Leonardo, 42, from Barangay Lawaan 1, Talisay City. He was found with P575 grams of illegal drugs worth P3.9 million during a buy-bust in Barangay Bulacao at around 2:10 p.m.

According to reports from Pardo Police, Leonardo is in the list of high-value individuals (HVI) on the regional level. Investigators, as of this posting, are conducting a background check on Leonardo while he is detained at the Pardo Police Station.

The next buy-bust operation was conducted by the Intelligence Unit of CCPO headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, at around 9:10 p.m. in Barangay Danlag, Consolacion.

In this operation, police were able to arrest three individuals identified as Joserena Andreno, a resident of Barangay Poloyapoy of the town; Kentmark Medado, 27, from Barangay Poblacion, and Bamby Gasal, 42, from Barangay Polog.

According to Korret, one suspect identified as John Kherry Balaba, who was the main subject of the operation, was able to escape arrest.

Read: Cebu City cops arrest 3 HVIs, confiscate P47.6M worth of shabu

The three arrested individuals are currently detained at the Consolacion Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Around 11:15 p.m., members of the Waterfront Police station conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tejero, which led to the arrest of another HVI regional level individual and his 17-year-old cohort.

The HVI suspect was identified as Raymond Doniza, 22, who is said to be the main distributor in the area where he resides.

Not an a hour after the arrest of Doniza, San Nicholas Police Station arrested three other drug individuals in their buy-bust operation in Barangay Sawang Calero after receiving reports of men being involved in illegal activities in the area.

These men were identified as Jenel Labnotin, 31, from Barangay Mambaling; Ramy Insela, 50, from Barangay Inayawan; and Geraldine Sanchez, 19, also from Barangay Inayawan.

Police Major Eduard Sanchez, commander of the Station said that these individuals were included in the street-level individuals (SLI) drug watchlist.

About five grams of suspected shabu worth P34,000 were found from the arrested men.

/bmjo