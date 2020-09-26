Bogo City active cases increases to 39

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The city government of Bogo in northern Cebu has partnered with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Molecular Laboratory for the conduct of a more “aggressive” testing to immediately detect individuals who are positive for #COVID19.

Testing will especially focus on high-risk individuals or those who were exposed to persons with the infection, including the city’s health personnel and other frontliners, as a proactive measure against the spread of the infection.

In an advisory released on Friday, September 25, the city government said that medical workers and frontliners will be subjected to regular testing to also give them and members of their respective families peace of mind.

Under its partnership with PRC, the city already tested at least 70 individuals, and 10 of them were found positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

All of the 10 are close contacts of the city’s previous cases. Their addition increased to 39 the total number of active cases in the city that has so far logged 87 recoveries and two deaths.

The city’s advisory said that none of the new cases come from the City Health Office that has remained #CovidFree to date.

Its new cases are aged between 23 to 63-years-old. They come from Barangays Sudlonon and Gairan with two cases each and Polambato, Lapaz, Cogon, Taytayan, Pandan, and Guadalupe with one each.

“Let us be grateful for every little victory mga Bogohanons. Bisan pa man nga mag-expect kita nga adunay possible nga pagsaka sa kaso tungod niining atuang massive testing, atuang sabton nga kini kinahanglan nato nga buhaton arun macontain nato ang pagkatap niini (While we expect a possible rise in active cases, this is necessary in order to contain the spread of the infection),” the city’s advisory reads.

At the same time, the city government is remaining Bogohanons to continue to observe health and safety protocols.