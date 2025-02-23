LTFRB-7 cracks down on ’23-D PUJs’ from Lapu to Cebu City for route violations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Commuters traveling from Cebu City to Lapu-Lapu City will now have to prepare earlier than usual.

This comes after public utility jeepneys (PUJs) with route number 23-D are no longer allowed to enter downtown Cebu City, the director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) confirmed to CDN Digital.

LTFRB-7 cracks down on ’23-D PUJs’ for route violations

In a text message, LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto said that they already issued Show Cause Orders (SCOs) to PUJ operators who went beyond the permitted or original route.

“Mepza (Lapu-Lapu City) to White Gold, Cebu City,” was the original route of the PUJs, according to Montealto.

Last Wednesday, February 17, several commuters expressed their frustration after waiting for more than an hour along Osmeña Boulevard across the nearby building of the Social Security System.

“Halos 40 minutes ko naghuwat sa jeep, usually 5 to 10 minutes makasakay nako basta mag atang ko’g sugodpgag alas 6:15 a.m. Pero natingala ko for three days (since Monday), nagkadugay na moagi ang jeep. Pag-adto nako sa last stop sa 23-D kay wala gyuy niagi,” said one commuter, who requested for anonymity.

(I waited for almost 40 minutes for a jeepney, whereas I usually get a ride within 5 to 10 minutes if I start waiting at 6:15 a.m. But I was surprised that for the past three days (since Monday), the jeepneys have been taking longer to pass by. When I went to the last stop of 23-D, there wasn’t a single one that passed by.)

“Daghang kaayo’ng mga tawo nga nag worry kung asa sila makasakay, apil nako, kay ma-late. Naka decide nalang ko mag two rides, human niingon ang ubang driver nga dakopon daw ang 23-D. Usually one ride rako pa Lapu-Lapu,” he added.

(There were so many people worried about where they could get a ride, including me, because we might be late. I decided to take two rides after hearing that some drivers said the 23-D might be apprehended. Usually, I only need one ride to Lapu-Lapu.)

Montealto said that the PUJs must only ply on the routes according to the route plan, however, he said that it might change if the Lapu-Lapu City government updates a new route plan which is already “underway” as of date.

“SCO para na siya sa Violators. Out-of-Line. Summons na sila sa mga operators: Why they are not going to be penalized for violating the Terms and Conditions stipulated in the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) 2014-001 between LTFRB & LTO or related Memorandum Circulars (MCs),” Montealto said.

(An SCO is for violators who are out-of-line. It serves as a summons for operators, asking them to explain why they should not be penalized for violating the Terms and Conditions stipulated in Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) 2014-001 between LTFRB and LTO or other related Memorandum Circulars.)

He said that they already issued SCOs to two operators, but they still have several units plying that area.

“Pero kung naa nay LPTRP maybe, they maybe granted,” he added.

The LPTRP or the Local Public Transport Route Plan is the LTFRB, Department of Transportation, and Department of the Interior and Local Government’s planning framework to rationalize and improve public transportation routes.

It is a “manual designed for corridor-focused transportation route planning. It aims to guide LGUs in determining the appropriate public transportation routes within its locality based on passenger demand and corresponding public transport services.”

Its features include Route Planning and Optimization, Modernization of Transport, Regulation and Compliance, and Passenger Convenience, among others.

Montealto added that there were also rerouting measures implemented in Cebu City due to the ongoing construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

As of posting, CDN Digital is still trying to obtain the updated route plan for jeepneys operating within and to Cebu City. /clorenciana

