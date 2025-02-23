Ex-Pres. Duterte shows up in Cebu for rally

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Hundreds of supporters trooped to Mandaue City on Saturday, Feb. 22, as former President Rodrigo Duterte made his first visit to the country’s vote-rich province for the upcoming polls.

Local and national bets under the former ruling party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), joined Mr. Duterte at the Cebu People’s Indignation Rally to woo voters for the upcoming May elections.

Organized by pro-Duterte group Hakbang ng Maisug-Cebu, the sortie was held at the Pasilong sa Paradise, along Mantawi Avenue.

While it was a ‘peaceful and successful event,’ the figures of the turnout became a debate.

Authorities from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) on Sunday, Feb. 23, estimated the crowd between 3,000 and 4,000, numbers which were strongly objected by Duterte supporters.

The organizers from Hakbang ng Maisug-Cebu disagreed with the police’s assessment, adding that they managed to attract around 40,000.

Pro-Duterte groups earlier claimed that Saturday’s activity gathered between 20,000 and 40,000 attendees.

Indignation Rally

The Cebu People’s Indignation Rally lasted for roughly nine hours.

Attendees began entering the venue at approximately 4 p.m.

Mr. Duterte showed up on stage around 10:30 p.m., to endorse local and national bets like the dismissed mayors of Cebu – Michael Rama (Cebu City) and Jonas Cortes (Mandaue).

During his speech, the former president urged Cebuanos to re-elect Rama saying that he has taught the latter how to kill.

“Palingkora si Rama og usab kay ako na siyang gitudloan unsaon pagpatay sa tawo nga murag dili ikaw ang nagpatay,” said Duterte.

(Give Rama another term because I already taught him how to kill someone without showing any proof that you were the one who did it.)

He also formally declared his support for Pamela Baricuatro and former Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza.

Baricuatro will be challenging incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia while Radaza seeks to reclaim the mayoral post from present Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan.

The former president also expressed his support for lawyer Regal Oliva who is running for congress, representing Mandaue City.

Others in attendance were SAGIP Party List Representative Rodante Marcoleta, and lawyers Jimmy Bondoc and former Malacañang Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez.

Harassment?

However, one of the key organizers of Saturday’s event accused the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) of harassing him.

Pro-Duterte vlogger, Jun Abines, told the audience that he experienced what he described as an attempt to oppress him.

A few hours before the rally started, police served a search warrant at his home in Brgy. Sambag 2 in Cebu City.

Abines revealed that around a dozen policemen barged into his residence, took his laptop and cellphone, and copied its contents without his consent.

An emotional Abines said that the incident caused him to feel frustrated as the same thing could happen to his fellow supporters of the Duterte family.

Numbers

Despite taking down their post on social media, the MCPO stood by their initial crowd estimate of 4,000.

However, they did not provide any reason behind their decision to delete the post.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, the MCPO spokesperson, clarified that their figures “were not exact.”

The numbers only reflected those who physically attended the event, and not those who have watched it online, Villaro said.

In the meantime, the MCPO stressed that despite the crowd, the rally turned out to be orderly and peaceful.

“Ang atoang kalipay nga dinhi gipahigayun, sa Mandaue pa jud gipahigayun unya safe kaayo ang atoang mga VIPs, politicians nakapagdeliver sila sa ilang gusto. Ang mga tawo nakaabot sila didto nga safe, nakabiya sila didto nga safe sad sila, ang purpose sa activity nga nabuhat gyud tanan,” she explained.

(We are happy that the event was held in Mandaue and the VIPs, politicians were safe and that they were able to do what they needed to do. The crowd arrived safe, they also left the venue safe and the purpose of the activity was completed.)

“Dili basehan kung pila ang exact nga naa gyud didto sa crowd,” she added.

(The exact crowd count is not a basis [for the success of the activity].)

