Imee won’t take sides in rift between Bongbong, Sara

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Senator Imee Marcos on Saturday echoed her stand not to take sides on the rift between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

“I do not have any desire to attack and defend either side. That is very political and will not help (address the issues at hand),” Imee said.

“The President is my brother. At the same time, I owe a lot to the Dutertes,” she added.

Imee issued the statement in a media interview in a Cebu hotel a few hours before an indignation rally against the looming impeachment trial against Duterte in the Senate.

The rally is held in a vacant lot in Mandaue City, Cebu on Saturday evening.

Imee said she would not be able to attend the rally since she has committed to other prior engagements in Cebu.

She said she has no idea whether former president Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Duterte will attend the event.

“I declared myself as an independent candidate. Again, I am not taking sides here,” said Imee who is seeking reelection.

In an earlier interview, Imee said she and the vice president remain “okay.”

She clarified that she did not say she will block the impeachment proceedings against Duterte.

“What I said was I don’t like trouble. I don’t like impeachment. Let us just work,” the senator added.

Imee said the impeachment complaint against Duterte would be tackled by the Senate, which will sit as an impeachment court, on June 3.

